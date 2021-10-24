Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Herc Holdings (HRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), Herc Holdings (HRI – Research Report) and First Industrial Realty (FR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

In a report issued on October 21, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.11, close to its 52-week high of $88.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Lifestyle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.50, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Herc Holdings (HRI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings on October 21 and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $187.47, close to its 52-week high of $192.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Herc Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.80, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

First Industrial Realty (FR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on First Industrial Realty on October 21 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.30, close to its 52-week high of $59.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 76.1% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Industrial Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.60, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

