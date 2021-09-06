Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Eastgroup Properties (EGP – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

In a report issued on August 30, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties, with a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.52, close to its 52-week high of $184.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $176.29, implying a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

