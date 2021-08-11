Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

In a report issued on July 26, Jonathan Richards from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin, with a price target of p400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.99, equals to its 52-week low of $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Richards is ranked #3514 out of 7617 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $5.34 average price target, implying a 78.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p420.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.