Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Ashford Hospitality (AHT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

In a report issued on December 8, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Ashford Hospitality, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $3.00 average price target, representing a -26.1% downside. In a report issued on December 2, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

