Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Americold Realty (COLD)

Americold Realty (COLD)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty on October 12 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.83, close to its 52-week low of $27.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 75.1% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Rexford Industrial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $36.71 average price target, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

