Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Alleghany (Y)

Alleghany (Y)

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti maintained a Buy rating on Alleghany on October 15 and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $666.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alleghany with a $857.50 average price target.

