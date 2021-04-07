Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Team17 Group (TSVNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Team17 Group (TSVNF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Team17 Group (TSVNF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Benjamin May maintained a Buy rating on Team17 Group on March 23 and set a price target of p850.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.25, close to its 52-week high of $10.63.

May has an average return of 4.6% when recommending Team17 Group.

According to TipRanks.com, May is ranked #921 out of 7431 analysts.

Team17 Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.34, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a p850.00 price target.

