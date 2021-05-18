May 18, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stanley Black & Decker (SWKResearch Report) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker on May 13 and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.83, close to its 52-week high of $225.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stanley Black & Decker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.00, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings on May 13 and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Duluth Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canada Goose Holdings with a $45.68 average price target, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019