Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Skyline Champion (SKY), TJX Companies (TJX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Skyline Champion (SKY – Research Report) and TJX Companies (TJX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Skyline Champion (SKY)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 52.0% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Taylor Morrison, and Owens Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyline Champion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.40, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TJX Companies with a $63.26 average price target, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

