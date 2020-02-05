Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Seagate Tech (STX), Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.56, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Trimble Navigation, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.31.

Rusch has an average return of 18.2% when recommending Trimble Navigation.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #96 out of 5875 analysts.

Trimble Navigation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

