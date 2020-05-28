Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Ralph Lauren (RL), Gap (GPS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ralph Lauren (RL – Research Report) and Gap (GPS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Paul Lejuez from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Lejuez covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ralph Lauren with a $84.46 average price target, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 59.3% success rate. Redding covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.36, a -21.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

