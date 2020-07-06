July 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAFResearch Report), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOResearch Report) and Vroom (VRMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Chiara Battistini from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.13.

Battistini has an average return of 22.2% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Battistini is ranked #2488 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $80.47 average price target, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on July 1, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR84.00 price target.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

Aegis Capital analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on Electrameccanica Vehicles today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.64.

Anthony has an average return of 29.8% when recommending Electrameccanica Vehicles.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is ranked #98 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Vroom (VRM)

Vroom received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.52, close to its 52-week high of $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zackfia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Zackfia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as OneSpaWorld Holdings, Cheesecake Factory, and Royal Caribbean.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vroom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.38, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

