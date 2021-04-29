Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Monster Beverage (MNST), Mondelez International (MDLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Monster Beverage (MNST – Research Report), Mondelez International (MDLZ – Research Report) and Duluth Holdings (DLTH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.47, close to its 52-week high of $99.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Colgate-Palmolive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $105.20 average price target, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.88, close to its 52-week high of $61.87.

Palmer has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Mondelez International.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is ranked #643 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.23, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Duluth Holdings (DLTH)

In a report issued on April 27, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Duluth Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.32, close to its 52-week high of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 72.7% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Duluth Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

