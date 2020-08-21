Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Hermes International (HESAF), Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy on August 20 and set a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $820.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Swatch Group Bearer.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $791.00.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on August 19, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.75, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

Nordby has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4197 out of 6893 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.68, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on August 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF123.00 price target.

