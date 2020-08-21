August 21, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Hermes International (HESAF), Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAFResearch Report) and Nestlé SA (NSRGFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy on August 20 and set a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $820.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Swatch Group Bearer.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $791.00.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on August 19, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $119.75, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

Nordby has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4197 out of 6893 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.68, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on August 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF123.00 price target.

