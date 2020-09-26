September 26, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Hermes International (HESAF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAFResearch Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy on September 25 and set a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $847.41, close to its 52-week high of $901.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Swatch Group Bearer.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $876.28.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin on September 25 and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Daimler, and Peugeot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $124.90 average price target, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

