Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Hermes International (HESAF), Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy on September 25 and set a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $847.41, close to its 52-week high of $901.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Swatch Group Bearer.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $876.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin on September 25 and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Daimler, and Peugeot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $124.90 average price target, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.