Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF), Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF – Research Report) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

GURU Organic Energy Corp (GUROF)

In a report issued on March 31, Amr Ezzat from Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GURU Organic Energy Corp and a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezzat is ranked #446 out of 7534 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GURU Organic Energy Corp.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

In a report issued on April 1, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.59, close to its 52-week high of $44.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Vista Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.38, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

