February 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: GoPro (GPRO), Malibu Boats (MBUU)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoPro (GPROResearch Report) and Malibu Boats (MBUUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GoPro (GPRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on GoPro today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GoPro with a $5.13 average price target.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Malibu Boats today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.66, close to its 52-week high of $47.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $50.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

