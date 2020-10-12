October 12, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Fox Factory Holding (FOXFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on Fox Factory Holding on May 6 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 88.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fox Factory Holding with a $99.67 average price target, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

