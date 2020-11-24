Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Dollarama (DLMAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Dollarama (DLMAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollarama (DLMAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama on November 4 and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.72, close to its 52-week high of $40.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollarama with a $42.01 average price target.

