Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Daimler (DDAIF), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIFResearch Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Buy rating on Daimler on April 3 and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.63, close to its 52-week low of $22.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5645 out of 6213 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $39.86 average price target, implying a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR40.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to Buy on April 3 and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 35.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.07, a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR31.00 price target.

