Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Take-Two (TTWO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Columbia Sportswear (COLM – Research Report), Take-Two (TTWO – Research Report) and Freshpet (FRPT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report issued on August 2, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Sportswear, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Sportswear with a $130.50 average price target, implying a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report issued on August 2, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.75, close to its 52-week low of $151.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Take-Two with a $214.52 average price target, which is a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Freshpet (FRPT)

In a report issued on August 2, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Freshpet, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 81.9% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Petco Health and Wellness Company, and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freshpet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.00.

