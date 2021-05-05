Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Clorox (CLX), Ford Motor (F)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Clorox (CLX – Research Report) and Ford Motor (F – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Clorox (CLX)

In a report issued on April 28, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Clorox, with a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $182.60, close to its 52-week low of $176.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 76.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clorox is a Hold with an average price target of $192.64, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

Ford Motor (F)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor on April 28 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.38, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

