Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Chromadex (CDXC), ON Semi (ON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chromadex (CDXC – Research Report), ON Semi (ON – Research Report) and SMTC (SMTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chromadex (CDXC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Chromadex today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 44.5% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Iteris, and Verso.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chromadex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 70.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

ON Semi (ON)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on ON Semi on March 6 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.28, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.94, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

SMTC (SMTX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SMTC, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SMTC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

