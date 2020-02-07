Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Ball (BLL), Synaptics (SYNA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ball (BLL – Research Report) and Synaptics (SYNA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ball (BLL)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Ball yesterday and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.00, close to its 52-week high of $82.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.80, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Synaptics, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.10, close to its 52-week high of $75.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $67.88 average price target, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $73.00 price target.

