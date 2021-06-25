Analysts’ Top Consumer Goods Picks: Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3449.08, close to its 52-week high of $3554.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4281.25, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4600.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating on Tesla on June 23 and set a price target of $860.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $679.82.

Delaney has an average return of 4.7% when recommending Tesla.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is ranked #1360 out of 7564 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $632.10, a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $812.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released yesterday, James Grzinic from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.63, close to its 52-week high of $117.95.

Grzinic has an average return of 32.7% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is ranked #1653 out of 7564 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.24, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR104.00 price target.

