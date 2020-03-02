Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: WillScot (WSC), Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WillScot (WSC – Research Report) and Orion Group Holdings (ORN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

WillScot (WSC)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on WillScot. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WillScot with a $23.50 average price target.

Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings, with a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #5665 out of 5939 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Group Holdings with a $7.20 average price target, an 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

