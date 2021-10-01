Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Stantec (STN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Stantec (STN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stantec (STN)

Stantec received a Buy rating and a C$70.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Ian Gillies on September 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.94.

Gillies has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Stantec.

According to TipRanks.com, Gillies is ranked #7544 out of 7676 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stantec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.34, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.