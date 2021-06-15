Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: SPX (SPXC), Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SPX (SPXC – Research Report) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

SPX (SPXC)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Buy rating to SPX today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 72.3% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SPX with a $71.00 average price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report released today, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.29, close to its 52-week high of $33.49.

Bereznicki has an average return of 25.7% when recommending Pembina Pipeline.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #3406 out of 7551 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $34.35 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

