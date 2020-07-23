July 23, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Rogers (ROG), Luxfer (LXFR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rogers (ROGResearch Report) and Luxfer (LXFRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rogers (ROG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Rogers today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers with a $160.00 average price target.

Luxfer (LXFR)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, The ExOne Company, and S&W Seed Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $19.00 average price target.

