Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Newell Brands (NWL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Newell Brands (NWL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

In a report issued on May 3, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newell Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.36, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

