Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Newell Brands (NWL)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Newell Brands (NWLResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Newell Brands (NWL)

In a report issued on May 3, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Newell Brands, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newell Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.36, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

, , ,
