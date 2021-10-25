Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: NEL ASA (NLLSF), EasyJet (EJTTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NEL ASA (NLLSF – Research Report) and EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

NEL ASA (NLLSF)

In a report issued on October 6, Erwan Kerouredan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NEL ASA, with a price target of NOK25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

Kerouredan has an average return of 6.6% when recommending NEL ASA.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerouredan is ranked #3758 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NEL ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.57, implying a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a NOK25.00 price target.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Patrick Creuset maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet on October 12 and set a price target of £9.63. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Creuset is ranked #3843 out of 7706 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.87, which is a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £9.27 price target.

