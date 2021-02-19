Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lumentum Holdings (LITE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

In a report issued on February 12, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $115.09 average price target, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

