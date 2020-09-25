Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Landstar System (LSTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Landstar System (LSTR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System on September 15 and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $122.90 average price target, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on September 23, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

