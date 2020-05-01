Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF), Aphria (APHA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF – Research Report) and Aphria (APHA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin maintained a Buy rating on Khiron Life Sciences yesterday and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Delta 9 Cannabis, and MediPharm Labs.

Khiron Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Aphria (APHA)

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aphria, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Green Thumb Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aphria with a $5.34 average price target, implying a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Eight Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy.

