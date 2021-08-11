Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Carlisle Companies (CSL), Magna International (MGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carlisle Companies (CSL – Research Report) and Magna International (MGA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies on July 26 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $203.48, close to its 52-week high of $206.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Trane Technologies, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carlisle Companies with a $225.83 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Magna International (MGA)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on July 26 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $112.17 average price target, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

