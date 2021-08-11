August 11, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Carlisle Companies (CSL), Magna International (MGA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carlisle Companies (CSLResearch Report) and Magna International (MGAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies on July 26 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $203.48, close to its 52-week high of $206.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Trane Technologies, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Carlisle Companies with a $225.83 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Magna International (MGA)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on July 26 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $112.17 average price target, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019