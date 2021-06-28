Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Carlisle Companies (CSL), Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carlisle Companies (CSL – Research Report) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

In a report released today, Joel Tiss from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $189.95, close to its 52-week high of $197.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, John Bean Technologies, and Illinois Tool Works.

Carlisle Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.20, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released today, Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Beacon Roofing Supply, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtora is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Mamtora covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Fortune Brands, and AZEK Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beacon Roofing Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.57.

