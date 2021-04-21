Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: BorgWarner (BWA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and BorgWarner (BWA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report issued on April 7, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.93, close to its 52-week high of $50.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.58, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

