Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: ACCO Brands (ACCO), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACCO Brands (ACCO – Research Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

In a report released yesterday, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $12.00 average price target.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, with a price target of $17.05. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Orion Group Holdings.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.05.

