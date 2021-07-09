July 9, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: ACCO Brands (ACCO), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACCO Brands (ACCOResearch Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

In a report released yesterday, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, with a price target of $17.05. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Orion Group Holdings.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019