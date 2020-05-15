May 15, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: PPL (NYSE: PPL) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PPL (PPLResearch Report) and NextEra Energy (NEEResearch Report).

PPL (PPL)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on PPL on May 11 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PPL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.17.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $259.88 average price target, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $272.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

