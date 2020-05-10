Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO), Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) and WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report), Ovintiv (OVV – Research Report) and WPX Energy (WPX – Research Report).

Marathon Oil (MRO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil on May 8 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.7% and a 32.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $6.08 average price target, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Ovintiv (OVV)

In a report issued on May 8, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.80, close to its 52-week low of $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ovintiv with a $8.17 average price target, a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report issued on May 8, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $8.56 average price target, which is a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.80 price target.

