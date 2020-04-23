April 23, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marathon Oil (MROResearch Report) and Nextera Energy Partners (NEPResearch Report).

Marathon Oil (MRO)

In a report issued on April 20, Doug Leggate from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Marathon Oil, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Leggate is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.3% and a 40.4% success rate. Leggate covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, California Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Marathon Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.93.

Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nextera Energy Partners, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.57.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Centerpoint Energy, and Dominion Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextera Energy Partners with a $58.00 average price target, implying a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

