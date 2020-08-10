August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Enerplus (NYSE: ERF), Advantage Oil & Gas (Other OTC: AAVVF) and Painted Pony Petroleum (Other OTC: PDPYF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enerplus (ERFResearch Report), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVFResearch Report) and Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYFResearch Report).

Enerplus (ERF)

National Bank analyst Dan Payne maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus today and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Paramount Resources, and Gran Tierra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.66, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advantage Oil & Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.24.

Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF)

In a report released today, Jason Bouvier from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Painted Pony Petroleum, with a price target of C$0.69. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouvier is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 43.7% success rate. Bouvier covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Gran Tierra Energy.

Painted Pony Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.45.

