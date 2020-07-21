Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG), Centerpoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) and Touchstone Exploration (Other OTC: PBEGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), Centerpoint Energy (CNP – Research Report) and Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF – Research Report).

Diamondback (FANG)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear upgraded Diamondback to Buy today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 29.4% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Concho Resources, Parsley Energy, and Devon Energy.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.75, implying a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Sell rating on Centerpoint Energy today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Karp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Edison International, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $19.90.

Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration, with a price target of p82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.80, close to its 52-week high of $0.83.

Sharp has an average return of 21.3% when recommending Touchstone Exploration.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #4968 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Touchstone Exploration is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.07, a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.45 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.