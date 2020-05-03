Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO), Atlantic Power (NYSE: AT) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Concho Resources (CXO – Research Report), Atlantic Power (AT – Research Report) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC – Research Report).

Concho Resources (CXO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources on May 1 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 31.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concho Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.00, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Atlantic Power (AT)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Power on May 1 and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Power is a Hold with an average price target of $2.40, implying a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, National Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$3.34 price target.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report issued on May 1, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.39, close to its 52-week low of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.4% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.60.

