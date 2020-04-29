April 29, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Athabasca Oil (Other OTC: ATHOF), Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Athabasca Oil (ATHOFResearch Report), Vermilion Energy (VETResearch Report) and Cenovus Energy (CVEResearch Report).

Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 43.7% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athabasca Oil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.10, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.10 price target.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy today and set a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.54, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.9% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $6.46 average price target, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$6.00 price target.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy, CFA from Tudor Pickering reiterated a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5581 out of 6525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cenovus Energy with a $5.06 average price target, implying a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.30 price target.

