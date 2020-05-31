May 31, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zscaler (ZSResearch Report), Dell Technologies (DELLResearch Report) and Marvell (MRVLResearch Report).

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report issued on May 29, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.09, close to its 52-week high of $98.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $87.75 average price target, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report issued on May 29, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $46.38 average price target, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on May 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report issued on May 29, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.62, close to its 52-week high of $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $33.25 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019