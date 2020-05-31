Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Zscaler (ZS – Research Report), Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report) and Marvell (MRVL – Research Report).

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report issued on May 29, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.09, close to its 52-week high of $98.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zscaler with a $87.75 average price target, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report issued on May 29, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $46.38 average price target, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on May 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report issued on May 29, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.62, close to its 52-week high of $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $33.25 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.