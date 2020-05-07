Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV), Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) and GAN (NASDAQ: GAN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Viavi Solutions (VIAV – Research Report), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS – Research Report) and GAN (GAN – Research Report).

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viavi Solutions with a $14.80 average price target, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Hold rating on Axcelis Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 36.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Methode Electronics, Skyworks Solutions, and Brooks Automation.

Axcelis Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25.

GAN (GAN)

GAN received a Buy rating and a $16.50 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 37.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GAN with a $16.50 average price target.

