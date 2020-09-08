Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Verizon (VZ – Research Report) and Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT – Research Report).

Verizon (VZ)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Verizon yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 80.9% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $62.82 average price target.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.31, close to its 52-week low of $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 75.2% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

