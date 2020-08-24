August 24, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI), Cogent Comms (NASDAQ: CCOI) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Veritone (VERIResearch Report), Cogent Comms (CCOIResearch Report) and Match Group (MTCHResearch Report).

Veritone (VERI)

In a report issued on August 11, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital assigned a Buy rating to Veritone, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritone with a $16.25 average price target, a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Cogent Comms (CCOI)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to Cogent Comms on August 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cogent Comms with a $82.80 average price target, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, MoffettNathanson also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $63.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report issued on June 10, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Match Group, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.55, close to its 52-week high of $123.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 76.0% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.54, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

