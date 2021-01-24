Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Varonis Systems (VRNS – Research Report) and Verizon (VZ – Research Report).

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems on January 21 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $184.02, close to its 52-week high of $185.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 79.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.93, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report issued on January 21, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verizon, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 78.8% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and T Mobile US.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.86, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

